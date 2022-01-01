Pies in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa restaurants that serve pies
Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa
|Apple Pie
|$10.00
Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa
|Key Lime Pie Slice
|$7.00
A smooth and creamy light textured pie with the tangy flavors of fresh key limes, topped with a cloud of whip and key lime zest. One slice.
|Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie
|$5.00
A cuban classic, this pie has the perfect balance of guava and cream cheese inside our signature all butter crust.
|Steak & Ale Pie
|$10.50
Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.
Stafford Prime
350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$24.00
extra thick graham cracker crust baked w. Belgian chocolate custard & vanilla bean whipped cream
|6" Coconut Cream Pie
|$24.00
extra thick toasted coconut & graham cracker crust, fresh coconut custard & toasted meringue