Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Costa Mesa

Go
Costa Mesa restaurants
Toast

Costa Mesa restaurants that serve pies

Banner pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap

1555 Adams Ave, Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie$10.00
More about Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap
Key Lime Pie Slice image

 

Pop Pie Co. 17th Street

270 E. 17th St. #17, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie Slice$7.00
A smooth and creamy light textured pie with the tangy flavors of fresh key limes, topped with a cloud of whip and key lime zest. One slice.
Guava Cream Cheese Hand Pie$5.00
A cuban classic, this pie has the perfect balance of guava and cream cheese inside our signature all butter crust.
Steak & Ale Pie$10.50
Slow-braised beef, barley, mushrooms, carrots, dark ale gravy.
More about Pop Pie Co. 17th Street
Stafford Prime image

 

Stafford Prime

350 Clinton Street, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cream Pie$24.00
extra thick graham cracker crust baked w. Belgian chocolate custard & vanilla bean whipped cream
6" Coconut Cream Pie$24.00
extra thick toasted coconut & graham cracker crust, fresh coconut custard & toasted meringue
More about Stafford Prime

Browse other tasty dishes in Costa Mesa

Curry

Sliders

Tiramisu

Burritos

Steak Tacos

Macaroni Salad

Hibiscus Tea

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Costa Mesa to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (63 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston