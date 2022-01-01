Culver City bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Culver City
BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Harajuku Taproom
4410 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Oyako Don*
|$12.00
Chicken & egg with onion and seasoning over rice
|Chicken Karaage Don
|$8.50
Our Chicken Karaage/Fried Chicken over rice with Sriracha Mayo on the side. Have it tossed in a sauce: Kimchi, or Sweet Chili for $1.50
|Shishito Pepper
|$5.00
Topped with bonito flakes.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Piccalilli
3850 Main St, Culver City
|Popular items
|Roasted Sweet Potato Fries
|$9.00
Japanese Curry Salt, Spiced Aioli
|Smoked Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Mustard Carolina BBQ Sauce, Celery Leaf, Breadcrumbs
|Piccalilli Bread Plate
|$12.00
Charred Sesame Sourdough, Indian Pickle Butter
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Chicas Tacos
9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Popular items
|Chips
|$1.49
Non-GMO tortilla chips
|Slow Braised Steak Taco
|$4.49
Corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa verde, radish, scallion and cilantro
|Nachos
|$8.49
Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips