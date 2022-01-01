Culver City bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Culver City restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Culver City

Harajuku Taproom image

BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Harajuku Taproom

4410 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.3 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Oyako Don*$12.00
Chicken & egg with onion and seasoning over rice
Chicken Karaage Don$8.50
Our Chicken Karaage/Fried Chicken over rice with Sriracha Mayo on the side. Have it tossed in a sauce: Kimchi, or Sweet Chili for $1.50
Shishito Pepper$5.00
Topped with bonito flakes.
More about Harajuku Taproom
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Piccalilli

3850 Main St, Culver City

Avg 4.5 (857 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
Japanese Curry Salt, Spiced Aioli
Smoked Chicken Wings$12.00
Mustard Carolina BBQ Sauce, Celery Leaf, Breadcrumbs
Piccalilli Bread Plate$12.00
Charred Sesame Sourdough, Indian Pickle Butter
More about Piccalilli
Chicas Tacos image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Chicas Tacos

9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.4 (1037 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chips$1.49
Non-GMO tortilla chips
Slow Braised Steak Taco$4.49
Corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa verde, radish, scallion and cilantro
Nachos$8.49
Our three cheese blend, queso blanco, morita salsa, scallion, radish, cilantro and a roasted jalapeno on top of our Non-GMO tortilla chips
More about Chicas Tacos
Simonette image

 

Simonette

3927 Van Buren Pl, Culver City

Avg 4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Omelette$15.00
More about Simonette
Primal Kitchen image

 

Primal Kitchen

9345 Culver Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Primal Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Culver City

Burritos

Karaage

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Muffins

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Culver City to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston