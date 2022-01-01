Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Culver City

Go
Culver City restaurants
Toast

Culver City restaurants that serve salmon

Culver city taco and torta joint image

 

Culver city taco and torta joint

9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Bowl$16.00
Salmon Taco$5.00
More about Culver city taco and torta joint
Item pic

 

Quicksand Culver City

10868 Washington Blvd., Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SMOKED SALMON CLUB$13.99
Sliced smoked salmon topped with applewood-smoked bacon, shaved red onion, green leaf, tomato and herb aioli. Served on sourdough.
SMOKED SALMON BAGEL$10.49
Premium smoked salmon with whipped cream cheese topped with sliced Romas and shaved onion. Choose your bagel, served as a sandwich.
More about Quicksand Culver City
Harajuku Taproom image

BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL

Harajuku Taproom

4410 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.3 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl$13.50
A delicious piece of salmon with teriyaki sauce and Japanese pickles over rice.
More about Harajuku Taproom
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Moto Ramen

11172 Washington blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.7 (1011 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sashimi Don (GF)$18.00
Salmon sashimi marinaded in yuzu ponzu sauce served on bed of sushi rice
SALMON SKIN ROLL$7.00
Crispy baked Salmon skin, yama-gobo, cucumber and Bonito flake.
SPICY SALMON ROLL$7.50
Finely Chopped Salmon, with cucumber, Medium Spicy. (GF)
More about Moto Ramen
Simonette image

 

Simonette

3927 Van Buren Pl, Culver City

Avg 4 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Add Salmon 4oz$8.00
More about Simonette
AKASHA image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AKASHA

9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.2 (5745 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon & Egg Scramble$16.00
caramelized onions, potato pancakes, sour cream, romeo’s lettuces, lemon dressing
Scottish Salmon$32.00
carrot-cauliflower puree, roasted market vegetables, meyer lemon salsa verde
More about AKASHA

Browse other tasty dishes in Culver City

French Fries

Chips And Salsa

Greek Salad

Cookies

Chicken Pizza

Chili

Muffins

Salad Bowl

Map

More near Culver City to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston