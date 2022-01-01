Salmon in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve salmon
More about Culver city taco and torta joint
Culver city taco and torta joint
9418 Venice Blvd, Culver City
|Salmon Bowl
|$16.00
|Salmon Taco
|$5.00
More about Quicksand Culver City
Quicksand Culver City
10868 Washington Blvd., Culver City
|SMOKED SALMON CLUB
|$13.99
Sliced smoked salmon topped with applewood-smoked bacon, shaved red onion, green leaf, tomato and herb aioli. Served on sourdough.
|SMOKED SALMON BAGEL
|$10.49
Premium smoked salmon with whipped cream cheese topped with sliced Romas and shaved onion. Choose your bagel, served as a sandwich.
More about Harajuku Taproom
BBQ • TAPAS • GRILL
Harajuku Taproom
4410 Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City
|Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
|$13.50
A delicious piece of salmon with teriyaki sauce and Japanese pickles over rice.
More about Moto Ramen
RAMEN • NOODLES
Moto Ramen
11172 Washington blvd, Culver City
|Salmon Sashimi Don (GF)
|$18.00
Salmon sashimi marinaded in yuzu ponzu sauce served on bed of sushi rice
|SALMON SKIN ROLL
|$7.00
Crispy baked Salmon skin, yama-gobo, cucumber and Bonito flake.
|SPICY SALMON ROLL
|$7.50
Finely Chopped Salmon, with cucumber, Medium Spicy. (GF)
More about AKASHA
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AKASHA
9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Salmon & Egg Scramble
|$16.00
caramelized onions, potato pancakes, sour cream, romeo’s lettuces, lemon dressing
|Scottish Salmon
|$32.00
carrot-cauliflower puree, roasted market vegetables, meyer lemon salsa verde