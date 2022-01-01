Croissants in Culver City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Trà Space image

 

Trà Space

4012 Tilden Ave., Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hazelnut Croissant$5.25
A croissant generously filled - enough for chocolate in every bite - with 55% dark chocolate.
Strawberry Almond Croissant$5.00
A twice-baked croissant filled with almond cream and strawberry jam and topped with toasted sliced almond and powdered sugar.
More about Trà Space
Item pic

SANDWICHES

MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen

11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.8 (906 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lawless Croissant French Toast$12.00
Fluffy croissant pillows, cooked in organic egg batter, topped with fresh whipping cream and maple syrup. Created by our own Lawless Baevin❤️
More about MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AKASHA

9543 Culver Blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.2 (5745 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
Everything Chive Cream Cheese Croissant$5.00
Guava Cheese Croissant$4.50
More about AKASHA

