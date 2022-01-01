Croissants in Culver City
Culver City restaurants that serve croissants
Trà Space
4012 Tilden Ave., Culver City
|Hazelnut Croissant
|$5.25
A croissant generously filled - enough for chocolate in every bite - with 55% dark chocolate.
|Strawberry Almond Croissant
|$5.00
A twice-baked croissant filled with almond cream and strawberry jam and topped with toasted sliced almond and powdered sugar.
MillCross Coffee Bar & Kitchen
11050 Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Lawless Croissant French Toast
|$12.00
Fluffy croissant pillows, cooked in organic egg batter, topped with fresh whipping cream and maple syrup. Created by our own Lawless Baevin❤️