Sashimi in Culver City

Culver City restaurants
Culver City restaurants that serve sashimi

Moto Ramen image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Moto Ramen

11172 Washington blvd, Culver City

Avg 4.7 (1011 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sashimi Don (GF)$20.00
Salmon sashimi marinaded in yuzu ponzu sauce served on bed of sushi rice
SALMON SASHIMI APPETIZER$18.00
YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI APPETIZER$18.00
More about Moto Ramen
Item pic

 

Sake House by Hikari Culver City

9729 Culver Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Sashimi (Maguro)$19.00
Yellowtail & Jalapeno Sashimi$19.00
8pcs of Yellowtail Sashimi and Jalapeño on Top (Served with House Yuzu Sauce on Side)
Crunch Onion w/ Albacore Sashimi$19.00
8pcs of Albacore Sashimi with Deep Fried Onion on Top (Served with House Albacore Sauce on Side)
More about Sake House by Hikari Culver City

