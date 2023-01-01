Sashimi in Culver City
RAMEN • NOODLES
Moto Ramen
11172 Washington blvd, Culver City
|Salmon Sashimi Don (GF)
|$20.00
Salmon sashimi marinaded in yuzu ponzu sauce served on bed of sushi rice
|SALMON SASHIMI APPETIZER
|$18.00
|YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI APPETIZER
|$18.00
Sake House by Hikari Culver City
9729 Culver Blvd, Culver City
|Tuna Sashimi (Maguro)
|$19.00
|Yellowtail & Jalapeno Sashimi
|$19.00
8pcs of Yellowtail Sashimi and Jalapeño on Top (Served with House Yuzu Sauce on Side)
|Crunch Onion w/ Albacore Sashimi
|$19.00
8pcs of Albacore Sashimi with Deep Fried Onion on Top (Served with House Albacore Sauce on Side)