Prime ribs in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve prime ribs

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib Steak Burger$10.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prime-Rib French Dip$19.00
Smoked Black Angus ribeye shaved thin and piled high on a rosemary ciabatta hoagie --Horseradish cream, caramelized onions, and au jus
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
Item pic

 

Crossbuck BBQ

4400 Spring Valley Rd, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Prime Rib Plate$21.89
Generously coated with our three-pepper rub and basted with bacon fat...that said "basted with bacon fat." Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant.
You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.
Smoked Prime Rib$1.00
Fresh herb oil marinade, cooked gently to medium
More about Crossbuck BBQ
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prime Rib
Prime cut meat smoked and reverse seared till medium rare deliciousness
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

Map

