Prime ribs in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve prime ribs
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Prime Rib Steak Burger
|$10.99
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Prime-Rib French Dip
|$19.00
Smoked Black Angus ribeye shaved thin and piled high on a rosemary ciabatta hoagie --Horseradish cream, caramelized onions, and au jus
More about Crossbuck BBQ
Crossbuck BBQ
4400 Spring Valley Rd, Farmers Branch
|Smoked Prime Rib Plate
|$21.89
Generously coated with our three-pepper rub and basted with bacon fat...that said "basted with bacon fat." Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant.
You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.
|Smoked Prime Rib
|$1.00
Fresh herb oil marinade, cooked gently to medium