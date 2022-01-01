Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve green beans

Item pic

 

Hei Hei

9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blistered Green Beans$7.95
with a spicy mayo
More about Hei Hei
Item pic

 

Wok Star Chinese

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dry Stirred Green Beans$13.00
Green beans, red chili peppers, spicy brown sauce
More about Wok Star Chinese
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Spicy Green Beans$4.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Mike's Chicken image

CHICKEN

Mike's Chicken

4234 Maple Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1477 reviews)
Takeout
Green Beans
More about Mike's Chicken
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Off the Bone Barbeque

1734 South Lamar St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Green Beans [gf]
Fresh Green Beans braised to perfection in chicken broth and tossed with red potatoes.
More about Off the Bone Barbeque
Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Home-style Green Beans$2.69
Green Bean Casserole$2.69
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Buttered Green Beans
Garlic Green Beans$4.00
Fresh greens beans that are sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans & Bacon
Fresh cut green beans sautéed with onion, garlic & bacon
Green Beans & Bacon
Fresh cut green beans sautéed with onion, garlic & bacon
Roasted Green Beans & Bacon
Fresh cut green beans sautéed with onion, garlic & bacon
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch image

 

Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch

12895 Josey Lane #219, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Beans$3.00
More about Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Green Beans$4.00
Fresh greens beans that are sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Standard Service Dallas image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GREEN BEANS$5.00
More about Standard Service Dallas
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
DRY STIR GREEN BEANS 干煸四季豆$15.00
DRY STIR FRIED GREEN BEANS$15.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sichuan Green Beans$12.00
Whole green beans, pickled mustard, garlic, spicy Sichuan sauce
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

2800 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Five-Spice Green Beans$6.50
Lightly battered and fried to a crisp, tossed in our signature five-spice seasoning | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Kimchi

Banana Bread Pudding

Pad See

Hot Chocolate

Crawfish Etouffee

Spinach Salad

Rangoon

Corn Dogs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston