Green beans in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve green beans
Hei Hei
9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas
|Blistered Green Beans
|$7.95
with a spicy mayo
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Dry Stirred Green Beans
|$13.00
Green beans, red chili peppers, spicy brown sauce
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Fried Spicy Green Beans
|$4.99
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Off the Bone Barbeque
1734 South Lamar St., Dallas
|Braised Green Beans [gf]
Fresh Green Beans braised to perfection in chicken broth and tossed with red potatoes.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas
|Home-style Green Beans
|$2.69
|Green Bean Casserole
|$2.69
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Buttered Green Beans
|Garlic Green Beans
|$4.00
Fresh greens beans that are sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Green Beans & Bacon
Fresh cut green beans sautéed with onion, garlic & bacon
Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch
12895 Josey Lane #219, Farmers Branch
|Green Beans
|$3.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Garlic Green Beans
|$4.00
Fresh greens beans that are sautéed in olive oil and fresh garlic.
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|GREEN BEANS
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|DRY STIR GREEN BEANS 干煸四季豆
|$15.00
|DRY STIR FRIED GREEN BEANS
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Sum Dang Good Chinese
3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas
|Sichuan Green Beans
|$12.00
Whole green beans, pickled mustard, garlic, spicy Sichuan sauce
Hawkers Asian Street Food
2800 Main St, Dallas
|Five-Spice Green Beans
|$6.50
Lightly battered and fried to a crisp, tossed in our signature five-spice seasoning | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly