Roti in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve roti

Main pic

 

Sakhuu Thai - Dallas

4801 Bryan st Unit 100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Duck Roti$8.00
Savory Middle Eastern pancake stuffed with crispy duck, green onion, cucumber, and
More about Sakhuu Thai - Dallas
Item pic

 

Pakpao-Design District - Pakpao Design

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roti Bread Side$4.00
More about Pakpao-Design District - Pakpao Design
Roti Canai image

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food - Deep Ellum

2800 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roti Canai$3.50
(row·tee jen·nai) Rip. Dip. Repeat. Two Malaysian flatbreads, served with a side of our signature curry sauce. 
Cinnamon Roti$6.50
Dessert version of a cult favorite.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food - Deep Ellum

