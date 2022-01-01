Roti in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve roti
Sakhuu Thai - Dallas
4801 Bryan st Unit 100, Dallas
|Duck Roti
|$8.00
Savory Middle Eastern pancake stuffed with crispy duck, green onion, cucumber, and
Pakpao-Design District - Pakpao Design
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Roti Bread Side
|$4.00
Hawkers Asian Street Food - Deep Ellum
2800 Main St, Dallas
|Roti Canai
|$3.50
(row·tee jen·nai) Rip. Dip. Repeat. Two Malaysian flatbreads, served with a side of our signature curry sauce.
|Cinnamon Roti
|$6.50
Dessert version of a cult favorite.