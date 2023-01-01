Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in North Dallas

Go
North Dallas restaurants
Toast

North Dallas restaurants that serve leche cake

Item pic

TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS*** - TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
OATLY TRES LECHES CAKE CUP 16oz$7.50
*THIS IS NOT A SHAKE!!!
16oz cup filled with house tres leches cake, house lemon crèma, strawberries, Oatly vanilla soft serve, coconut cream, and topped with sprinkles & cherry.
More about ***NUNOS TACOS*** - TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.
Fernando's Midway image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$9.00
Vanilla sponge cake soaked in a classic sauce made with three types of milk, then laced with Spanish Liqueur 43 and served flaming
More about Fernando's Midway

