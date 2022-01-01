Chicken soup in Danville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Danville restaurants
Toast

Danville restaurants that serve chicken soup

Consumer pic

 

El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering

107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mamas Chicken Soup$12.00
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Los Panchos Restaurant

480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.50
Chicken tortilla soup, topped with cheese, crispy tortilla strips and chili flakes.
(For take-out; cheese, chili flakes & crispy tortilla chips will come on the side)
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
Chicken Tortilla Soup image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Cocina Hermanas

501 Hartz Ave, Danville

Avg 4.2 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
Avocado, radish, tortilla strips
More about Cocina Hermanas

