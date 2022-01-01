Chicken soup in Danville
Danville restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
El NiDO Mexican Restaurant & Catering
107 Town and Country Dr A, Danville
|Mamas Chicken Soup
|$12.00
More about Los Panchos Restaurant
Los Panchos Restaurant
480 San Ramon Valley Blvd. Suite H, Danville
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.50
Chicken tortilla soup, topped with cheese, crispy tortilla strips and chili flakes.
(For take-out; cheese, chili flakes & crispy tortilla chips will come on the side)