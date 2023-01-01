Chili in Dearborn
Dearborn restaurants that serve chili
Famous Hamburger -
22207 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Large Chili 12oz
|$5.00
|Small Chili 3oz
|$1.50
|Side Sweet Chili
|$0.75
Paradise Biryani & Street Eats - 22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130
22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130, Dearborn
|Chili Paneer
|$12.95
Deep fried paneer cubes sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and green chillies, tossed in our house special chili sauce
|Chili Naan
|$3.45
Fresh home-made white bread baked with green chilis in clay oven
|Naked Chili Wings (8)
|$13.95
Non-battered Jumbo chicken wings fried and tossed in Szechuan chili sauce with bell pepper and onion
Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn
22062 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Chili Cheese Tots
|$8.00
|Handful Chili Cheese Tots
|$6.50
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.00