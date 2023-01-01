Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Dearborn

Go
Dearborn restaurants
Toast

Dearborn restaurants that serve chili

Famous Hamburger image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Famous Hamburger -

22207 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chili 12oz$5.00
Small Chili 3oz$1.50
Side Sweet Chili$0.75
More about Famous Hamburger -
Item pic

 

Paradise Biryani & Street Eats - 22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130

22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Paneer$12.95
Deep fried paneer cubes sautéed with onions, bell peppers, and green chillies, tossed in our house special chili sauce
Chili Naan$3.45
Fresh home-made white bread baked with green chilis in clay oven
Naked Chili Wings (8)$13.95
Non-battered Jumbo chicken wings fried and tossed in Szechuan chili sauce with bell pepper and onion
More about Paradise Biryani & Street Eats - 22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn

22062 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.3 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Tots$8.00
Handful Chili Cheese Tots$6.50
Chili Cheese Fries$8.00
More about Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn
Restaurant banner

 

Avenue Brunch House - 22075 Michigan Ave

22075 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Bean Chili$6.00
More about Avenue Brunch House - 22075 Michigan Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Dearborn

Shrimp Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tenders

Lentil Soup

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dearborn to explore

Downtown Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dearborn to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Wyandotte

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (607 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (304 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston