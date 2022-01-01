Chocolate cake in Delray Beach
Delray Beach restaurants that serve chocolate cake
4 Brothers Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
7323 West Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|Ultra Chocolate Cake
|$7.99
PIZZA • PASTA • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Sal's Italian Ristorante
4801 Linton Blvd #12a, Delray Beach
|Bourbon Chocolate Cake
|$8.99
Warm chocolate cake filled with white chocolate mousse, cream cheese and bourbon, finished with a rich hot fudge chocolate ganache
PASTA
Rose's Daughter
169 North East 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$11.00
Amar
522 E Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach
|TANINI DARK CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$12.00
Chocolate ganache, sesame seed brittle
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges
16701 CABERNET DRIVE, Delray Beach
|WARM CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.00
Pistachio Gelato, Nut Crunch, Apricot Sauce
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray
130 S Congress Ave, Delray Beach
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.99