Prime ribs in Northwest

Northwest restaurants that serve prime ribs

Prime Rib Dinner for Two image

 

Call

2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver

Prime Rib Dinner for Two$65.00
16 oz prime rib, country-style mashed potatoes, little gem salad + horseradish. Eat it together or six feet apart. Available for pick-up or delivery starting ay 5pm.
MBP image

 

MBP

2844 Welton Street, Denver

Prime Rib Dinner For Two$100.00
Holiday Heat & Eat Meal Kit for 2 People
· Cajun Crab & Spinach Dip
· Southern Style Collard Greens & Cured Smoked Turkey
· Wild Berry Salad with Thai Citrus Dressing
· Grass Fed Half Prime Rib of Beef with Au Jus
· Almond Haricots Verts with Sundried Tomatoes
· Baked Pesto Duchess Potatoes
· Eggnog Cheesecake
· Chocolate Budino with Toffee
