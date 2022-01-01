Prime ribs in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve prime ribs
Call
2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver
|Prime Rib Dinner for Two
|$65.00
16 oz prime rib, country-style mashed potatoes, little gem salad + horseradish. Eat it together or six feet apart. Available for pick-up or delivery starting ay 5pm.
MBP
2844 Welton Street, Denver
|Prime Rib Dinner For Two
|$100.00
Holiday Heat & Eat Meal Kit for 2 People
· Cajun Crab & Spinach Dip
· Southern Style Collard Greens & Cured Smoked Turkey
· Wild Berry Salad with Thai Citrus Dressing
· Grass Fed Half Prime Rib of Beef with Au Jus
· Almond Haricots Verts with Sundried Tomatoes
· Baked Pesto Duchess Potatoes
· Eggnog Cheesecake
· Chocolate Budino with Toffee