Enchiladas in Depew
Depew restaurants that serve enchiladas
The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com
1250 French Road, Depew
|Beef Enchiladas
|$16.99
Traditional beef enchiladas baked with cheddar jack cheese and enchilada sauce. Topped with more cheddar cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans.
Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew
1402 French Rd, Depew
|Enchiladas Mexicanas
|$16.00
3 Enchiladas. CHOICE: beef or chicken. Sauce choice: Poblano sauce, green sauce, enchilada sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad
|L Andale Enchilada
|$13.00
|Enchiladas Supremas
|$16.00
4 enchiladas (beef, chicken, cheese & beans) covered w/ enchiladas sauce, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream