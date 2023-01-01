Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Depew

Depew restaurants
Depew restaurants that serve enchiladas

The French Pub - 1250 French Road - Depew, NY 14043 - 716-668-8080 - www.FrenchPub.com

1250 French Road, Depew

TakeoutDelivery
Beef Enchiladas$16.99
Traditional beef enchiladas baked with cheddar jack cheese and enchilada sauce. Topped with more cheddar cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans.
Andale II Mexican Restaurant & Bar- Depew

1402 French Rd, Depew

TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas Mexicanas$16.00
3 Enchiladas. CHOICE: beef or chicken. Sauce choice: Poblano sauce, green sauce, enchilada sauce. Served w/ rice & house salad
L Andale Enchilada$13.00
Enchiladas Supremas$16.00
4 enchiladas (beef, chicken, cheese & beans) covered w/ enchiladas sauce, topped w/ lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream
