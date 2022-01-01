Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve french toast

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$8.95
French Toast W/ Strawberry Preserve$11.25
French Toast Deluxe$13.95
Cinnamon Roll French Toast image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

Avg 4.5 (967 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Strawberry Crunch French Toast
Challah French toast layered with strawberry cream cheese, our special recipe Harbor granola, strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two eggs, any style and breakfast meat.
Honey Lemon Ricotta French Toast
Three slices of Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection. Topped with with sweet honey lemon ricotta, fresh raspberries and blueberries, lemon icing, and powdered sugar.
