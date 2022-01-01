Philly cheesesteaks in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about The King of Creams - Hillside
CHEESESTEAKS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The King of Creams - Hillside
502 E 4th St, Duluth
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Includes: Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers and Fresh Provolone Cheese. Only de-select from the standard ingredient for items you do not want on the sandwich
More about The King of Creams - Hermantown
The King of Creams - Hermantown
4140 Richard Ave Ste 400, Hermantown
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Includes: Oven Roasted Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers and Fresh Provolone Cheese. Only de-select from the standard ingredient for items you do not want on the sandwich