Nachos in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve nachos
Skyline Social & Games
4894 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown
|Nachos
|$12.50
Tortilla chips topped with tomatoes, red onions, red onions, black olives, jalapenos, and Mexican-cheese blend. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo - add grilled chicken, seasoned beef, or BBQ pork carnitas
Burrito Union
1332 E 4th St, Duluth
|Ultimate Nachos
|$10.99
Crispy tortilla chips piled high with black beans, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, and smothered in melted cheese.
|Ding Nachos
|$8.99
Crispy tortilla chips, black beans, cilantro lime rice, with our delicious ding sauce and covered in melted cheese.
|Kids Nachos
|$5.99
Fitger's Brewhouse
600 E Superior St, Duluth
|Ultimate Nachos
|$11.99
Blue corn tortilla chips topped with vegan chili, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream, Roma tomatoes, and scallions. Served with our fresh salsa.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Boomtown
4483 Martin Rd, Duluth
|PULLED PORK NACHOS
|$14.95
FRESH-FRIED CORN/FLOUR BLEND TORTILLAS, SHREDDED ICEBERG, HOUSE SMOKED PORK SHOULDER, COLBY JACK CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM, ROASTED TOMATO SALSA
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Canal Park Brewing Company
300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth
|CPB Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla Chips topped with your choice of slow-roasted carnitas or shredded chicken and topped with CPB beer queso. Served with house salsa and sour cream.