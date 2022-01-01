Nachos in Duluth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Skyline Social & Games image

 

Skyline Social & Games

4894 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$12.50
Tortilla chips topped with tomatoes, red onions, red onions, black olives, jalapenos, and Mexican-cheese blend. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo - add grilled chicken, seasoned beef, or BBQ pork carnitas
More about Skyline Social & Games
Burrito Union image

 

Burrito Union

1332 E 4th St, Duluth

Avg 4.2 (1792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ultimate Nachos$10.99
Crispy tortilla chips piled high with black beans, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cilantro, and smothered in melted cheese.
Ding Nachos$8.99
Crispy tortilla chips, black beans, cilantro lime rice, with our delicious ding sauce and covered in melted cheese.
Kids Nachos$5.99
More about Burrito Union
Consumer pic

 

Fitger's Brewhouse

600 E Superior St, Duluth

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ultimate Nachos$11.99
Blue corn tortilla chips topped with vegan chili, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheeses, sour cream, Roma tomatoes, and scallions. Served with our fresh salsa.
More about Fitger's Brewhouse
Duluth Boomtown image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Boomtown

4483 Martin Rd, Duluth

Avg 4.5 (710 reviews)
Takeout
PULLED PORK NACHOS$14.95
FRESH-FRIED CORN/FLOUR BLEND TORTILLAS, SHREDDED ICEBERG, HOUSE SMOKED PORK SHOULDER, COLBY JACK CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE SOUR CREAM, ROASTED TOMATO SALSA
More about Duluth Boomtown
Canal Park Brewing Company image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Canal Park Brewing Company

300 Canal Park Drive, Duluth

Avg 4.2 (2797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CPB Nachos$12.00
Tortilla Chips topped with your choice of slow-roasted carnitas or shredded chicken and topped with CPB beer queso. Served with house salsa and sour cream.
More about Canal Park Brewing Company

