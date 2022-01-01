Dundee bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Dundee restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Dundee

DC Cobbs East Dundee image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

DC Cobbs East Dundee

311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Brisket Bowl$16.00
House-made smoked cheddar smashed potatoes, topped with slow cooked brisket, burnt end brisket baked beans, smoked cheddar cheese, and crispy onion straws.
Vampire Tacos$14.00
Two cheesy, crispy flour tortillas with your choice of spicy chorizo, buffalo cauliflower, chicken, shrimp, beef, or pulled pork. Topped with bacon, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce, and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of Cobb's loaded rice.
D.C. Cobb$13.00
Sautéed Onion, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ - A Classic Burger, Our House Specialty
More about DC Cobbs East Dundee
Woodfire Dundee image

PIZZA

Woodfire Dundee

127 W Main St, West Dundee

Avg 4.7 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Havarti Stuffed Coccoli$11.00
Creamy Havarti cheese, stuffed inside dough balls, deep fried then finished with garlic butter, salt & pepper
Margherita$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, sauce, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
Cheese$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, sauce, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
More about Woodfire Dundee
Bleuroot image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Bleuroot

98 West Main Street, West Dundee

Avg 4.4 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bourbon Maple Glazed Salmon$26.00
wild, line caught served with vegetable of the day and seasoned rice
BYO Sandwich$15.00
on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese
Fresh Mushroom Pesto$20.00
earthy and sweet mushrooms, garlic, pecorino cheese (GF, V)
More about Bleuroot
River Street Tavern image

 

River Street Tavern

102 N River St, Dundee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tipsy Fish and Chips$13.00
Beer battered cod with kettle style chips and tartar sauce
Southern Chicken$12.00
Crispy chicken breasts tossed in a nashville hot sauce with pickles and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun
Otto Melt$13.00
IPA onions & American cheese on rye bread
More about River Street Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dundee

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Dundee to explore

Elgin

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Crystal Lake

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Barrington

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Algonquin

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Hoffman Estates

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Huntley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bartlett

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Elgin

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Carpentersville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston