Dundee bars & lounges you'll love

SALADS • HAMBURGERS
DC Cobbs East Dundee
311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee
Popular items
BBQ Brisket Bowl
|$16.00
House-made smoked cheddar smashed potatoes, topped with slow cooked brisket, burnt end brisket baked beans, smoked cheddar cheese, and crispy onion straws.
Vampire Tacos
|$14.00
Two cheesy, crispy flour tortillas with your choice of spicy chorizo, buffalo cauliflower, chicken, shrimp, beef, or pulled pork. Topped with bacon, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce, and Cotija cheese. Served with a side of Cobb's loaded rice.
D.C. Cobb
|$13.00
Sautéed Onion, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ - A Classic Burger, Our House Specialty
PIZZA
Woodfire Dundee
127 W Main St, West Dundee
Popular items
Havarti Stuffed Coccoli
|$11.00
Creamy Havarti cheese, stuffed inside dough balls, deep fried then finished with garlic butter, salt & pepper
Margherita
|$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, sauce, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
Cheese
|$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, sauce, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Bleuroot
98 West Main Street, West Dundee
Popular items
Bourbon Maple Glazed Salmon
|$26.00
wild, line caught served with vegetable of the day and seasoned rice
BYO Sandwich
|$15.00
on your choice of bread with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese
Fresh Mushroom Pesto
|$20.00
earthy and sweet mushrooms, garlic, pecorino cheese (GF, V)
River Street Tavern
102 N River St, Dundee
Popular items
Tipsy Fish and Chips
|$13.00
Beer battered cod with kettle style chips and tartar sauce
Southern Chicken
|$12.00
Crispy chicken breasts tossed in a nashville hot sauce with pickles and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun
Otto Melt
|$13.00
IPA onions & American cheese on rye bread