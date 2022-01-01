French toast in Durham
Durham restaurants that serve french toast
Lula and Sadie's
530 Foster Street, Durham
|Red Velvet French Toast (An Exclusive Lula and Sadies’s-Afters Collaboration)
|$14.00
Three Thick Slices of French Bread Battered with Our Red Velvet Egg Cream, Grilled and Topped with Afters’ “Cordillera” Colombian Chocolate Drizzle and Powdered Sugar. Served with Whipped Butter and Maple Syrup.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Spanglish
104 City Hall Plz, Durham
|Island Bakery French Toast
|$9.29
sobao bread, honey crema drizzle, guava maple sauce, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon)
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyu Caffe
341 W Main St, Durham
|French Toast Platter
|$11.95
Our classic french toast recipe served with two eggs and your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, smoked sausage, Italian sausage or vegan sausage.
|Banana Foster French Toast
|$9.95
A special twist on our classic french toast topped with flambe with banana liqueur,’ sliced bananas, brown sugar and butter | (VT)
|Classic French Toast
|$8.95
Four hearty slices of challah bread, topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, powdered sugar and drizzled with our signature anglaise crème sauce | (VT)
FRENCH FRIES
Hope Valley Diner
3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham
|French Toast
|$4.99
|Kids' french toast breakfast
|$5.00
One piece of French toast, served with one egg and one piece of bacon or sausage
PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
359 Blackwell Street, Durham
|Stuffed French Toast
|$11.00
Egg battered crepe served cool with cheesecake custard, maple syrup, cinnamon, and homemade whipped cream. For an additional charge may top with your choice of Strawberries, Bananas, or Fresh Berries (Strawberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Blueberries in a fresh Lemon Zest).
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Everything Bagels
530 Foster St, Durham
|Pecan French Toast
**Non-Vegan bagel. Contains EGG and pecan.