French toast in Durham

Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Lula and Sadie's

530 Foster Street, Durham

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Velvet French Toast (An Exclusive Lula and Sadies’s-Afters Collaboration)$14.00
Three Thick Slices of French Bread Battered with Our Red Velvet Egg Cream, Grilled and Topped with Afters’ “Cordillera” Colombian Chocolate Drizzle and Powdered Sugar. Served with Whipped Butter and Maple Syrup.
More about Lula and Sadie's
Spanglish image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Spanglish

104 City Hall Plz, Durham

Avg 4.7 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Island Bakery French Toast$9.29
sobao bread, honey crema drizzle, guava maple sauce, choice of meat (ham, turkey, bacon)
More about Spanglish
Banner pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Platter$11.95
Our classic french toast recipe served with two eggs and your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, smoked sausage, Italian sausage or vegan sausage.
Banana Foster French Toast$9.95
A special twist on our classic french toast topped with flambe with banana liqueur,’ sliced bananas, brown sugar and butter | (VT)
Classic French Toast$8.95
Four hearty slices of challah bread, topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries, powdered sugar and drizzled with our signature anglaise crème sauce | (VT)
More about Beyu Caffe
Hope Valley Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Hope Valley Diner

3710 Shannon Rd Suite 114, Durham

Avg 3.4 (180 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$4.99
Kids' french toast breakfast$5.00
One piece of French toast, served with one egg and one piece of bacon or sausage
More about Hope Valley Diner
Item pic

 

PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails

359 Blackwell Street, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Stuffed French Toast$11.00
Egg battered crepe served cool with cheesecake custard, maple syrup, cinnamon, and homemade whipped cream. For an additional charge may top with your choice of Strawberries, Bananas, or Fresh Berries (Strawberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Blueberries in a fresh Lemon Zest).
More about PRESS Coffee, Crepes, and Cocktails
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Everything Bagels

530 Foster St, Durham

Avg 4.4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan French Toast
**Non-Vegan bagel. Contains EGG and pecan.
More about Everything Bagels
Restaurant banner

 

Grill46

121 Sherron Road, Durham

No reviews yet
Takeout
real french toast$2.99
More about Grill46
Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining image

 

Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining

3901 S Miami Blvd, Durham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Casserole$4.29
Traditional French Toast in a Casserole w/Bourbon Maple Syrup and Real Butter
More about Toshiba HQ - Corporate Dining

