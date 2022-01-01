Grits in
Durham
/
Durham
/
Grits
Durham restaurants that serve grits
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyu Caffe
341 W Main St, Durham
Avg 4.1
(590 reviews)
Shrimp & Grits
$13.95
Our twist on a southern delicacy – grilled jumbo shrimp and Italian sausage over polenta grits with a lobster cream sauce, topped with parmesan shavings and paprika
More about Beyu Caffe
Browse other tasty dishes in Durham
Dumplings
Grilled Chicken
Pad See
Curry
Nachos
Arugula Salad
Salmon
Pad Thai
More near Durham to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(127 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(127 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Carrboro
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(127 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Danville
No reviews yet
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston