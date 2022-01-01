Grits in Durham

Go
Durham restaurants
Toast

Durham restaurants that serve grits

Beyu Caffe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyu Caffe

341 W Main St, Durham

Avg 4.1 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$13.95
Our twist on a southern delicacy – grilled jumbo shrimp and Italian sausage over polenta grits with a lobster cream sauce, topped with parmesan shavings and paprika
More about Beyu Caffe

Browse other tasty dishes in Durham

Dumplings

Grilled Chicken

Pad See

Curry

Nachos

Arugula Salad

Salmon

Pad Thai

Map

More near Durham to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Carrboro

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston