Tacos in East Amherst

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jim's SteakOut
5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst
|Lg Steak Taco
|$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Lg Beef Taco (1)
|$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
|Sm Chicken Taco
|$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
Maizal Mexican Kitchen
4840 N French Road, East Amherst
|Nopal con Queso Tacos
|$14.95
Grilled cactus (nopal) with savory grilled queso enchilado, fresh guac salsa, cilantro and onion.
|Campechano Tacos
|$13.95
A savory mix of grilled chicken and chorizo topped off with cilantro and onion. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
|A la Brasa Tacos
|$14.95
Blackened and grilled fish tacos with fresh pico de gallo, pickled red onions, and avocado salsa. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.