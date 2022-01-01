Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in East Amherst

East Amherst restaurants
East Amherst restaurants that serve tacos

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jim's SteakOut

5651 Transit Rd, East Amherst

Avg 4.1 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Steak Taco$5.79
Diced Certified Angus Steak, with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Lg Beef Taco (1)$4.19
Our own taco beef with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 10” flour tortilla.
Sm Chicken Taco$3.59
Tenderloin Grilled Chicken with fried sweet peppers, onions, sub cheese, colby cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes on a soft, 6” flour tortilla.
More about Jim's SteakOut
Family Style Tacos image

 

Maizal Mexican Kitchen

4840 N French Road, East Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nopal con Queso Tacos$14.95
Grilled cactus (nopal) with savory grilled queso enchilado, fresh guac salsa, cilantro and onion.
Campechano Tacos$13.95
A savory mix of grilled chicken and chorizo topped off with cilantro and onion. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
A la Brasa Tacos$14.95
Blackened and grilled fish tacos with fresh pico de gallo, pickled red onions, and avocado salsa. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
More about Maizal Mexican Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

TACO COMMUNITY BEER

6449 Transit Rd, East Amherst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Taco {Chef's Special}$6.45
CHOOSE Chicken Finger OR Fried Shrimp, Topped with Coleslaw, Sliced Pickle, and TCB's Nashville Hot Sauce
More about TACO COMMUNITY BEER

