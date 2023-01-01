Chicken pitas in East Lansing
East Lansing restaurants that serve chicken pitas
Lou & Harry’s Grill & Bakery - Frandor
1429 W Saginaw St #150, East Lansing
|Tommy's Chicken Caesar Pita
|$9.75
Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing - 3048 Lake Lansing Rd. - 517.333.9212
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Chicken Veggie Pita
|$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions and Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Monterey Jack Cheese.
Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.
Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$11.99
Our Chicken Shawarma Meat in a Pita Pocket with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Feta Cheese. Served with a side of Tzatziki Sauce, and your choice of side.
|Crispy Chicken Pita
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken slices in a Warm Pita with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mozzarella Cheese with a Side of Ranch. Served with your choice of Side.