Chicken pitas in East Lansing

Grilled Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions and Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Monterey Jack Cheese.

Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.

Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.

Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.

