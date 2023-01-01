Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in East Lansing

Go
East Lansing restaurants
Toast

East Lansing restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Lou & Harry’s Grill & Bakery image

 

Lou & Harry’s Grill & Bakery - Frandor

1429 W Saginaw St #150, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tommy's Chicken Caesar Pita$9.75
More about Lou & Harry’s Grill & Bakery - Frandor
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing - 3048 Lake Lansing Rd. - 517.333.9212

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Veggie Pita$12.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions and Green Peppers, Mushrooms and Monterey Jack Cheese.
Served with your choice of Coleslaw, Cottage Cheese, French Fries or Potato Chips.
Substitute Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Tots, Tater Tots or Waffle Fries for $1.00.
Substitute a Cup of Soup or Side Salad for $1.99.
Chicken Shawarma Pita$11.99
Our Chicken Shawarma Meat in a Pita Pocket with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Feta Cheese. Served with a side of Tzatziki Sauce, and your choice of side.
Crispy Chicken Pita$11.99
Crispy Chicken slices in a Warm Pita with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mozzarella Cheese with a Side of Ranch. Served with your choice of Side.
More about Buddies Pub & Grill East Lansing - 3048 Lake Lansing Rd. - 517.333.9212

Browse other tasty dishes in East Lansing

Chicken Wraps

Baklava

Quesadillas

Cheesy Bread

Turkey Burgers

Tacos

Carrot Cake

Chicken Salad

Map

More near East Lansing to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Okemos

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (108 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (445 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (432 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1741 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (463 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston