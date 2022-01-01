Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in East Lansing

Go
East Lansing restaurants
Toast

East Lansing restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Pizza House East Lansing image

 

Pizza House East Lansing

4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Deluxe Mac & Cheese$18.75
Our same great mac & cheese with ground beef, fresh mushrooms & onions. A very tasty, hearty meal.
Kids Mac & Cheese$8.49
Served with garlic bread.
Mac & Cheese$15.75
This favorite of young & old has macaroni in a velvety cheese sauce topped with plenty of cheddar & mozzarella.
More about Pizza House East Lansing
Crunchy's image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crunchy's

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing

Avg 4.6 (666 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
Bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese, with a side of Texas toast.
More about Crunchy's
Item pic

 

Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing

3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Mac & Cheese Sandwich$9.99
Our Homemade Mac & Cheese on Toasted White Bread with American Cheese and Bacon bits
Mac & Cheese with Cod$11.99
Our 2 Piece Beer Battered Cod Fillets served with our House Made Creamy Mac & Cheese, Buddies own Tartar Sauce, and Garlic Toast.
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese$13.99
Creamy mix of Elbow Macaroni made with Pipette Pasta with our White Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Panko Bread Crumbs and Scallions.
Served with a Side Salad and Garlic toast.
Add Bacon $1.00
Add 6 oz. Grilled Chicken $3.50
Add 6oz. Salmon Fillet $8.99
More about Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
That's What Cheese Said image

 

That's What Cheese Said

551 E. Grand River Ave, East Lansing

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac-N-Cheese Stuffed Sandwich
Muenster and colby cheese stuffed with our signature mac-n-cheese
Large (12 oz) BYO Mac-N-Cheese$7.50
Regular (8 oz) BYO Mac-N-Cheese$5.50
More about That's What Cheese Said

