Mac and cheese in East Lansing

Pizza House East Lansing
4790 S Hagadorn Rd,Stes 114-116, East Lansing
|Deluxe Mac & Cheese
|$18.75
Our same great mac & cheese with ground beef, fresh mushrooms & onions. A very tasty, hearty meal.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.49
Served with garlic bread.
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.75
This favorite of young & old has macaroni in a velvety cheese sauce topped with plenty of cheddar & mozzarella.
Crunchy's
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese, with a side of Texas toast.
Buddies Pub & Grill - East Lansing
3048 Lake Lansing Road, East Lansing
|Grilled Mac & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.99
Our Homemade Mac & Cheese on Toasted White Bread with American Cheese and Bacon bits
|Mac & Cheese with Cod
|$11.99
Our 2 Piece Beer Battered Cod Fillets served with our House Made Creamy Mac & Cheese, Buddies own Tartar Sauce, and Garlic Toast.
|White Cheddar Mac & Cheese
|$13.99
Creamy mix of Elbow Macaroni made with Pipette Pasta with our White Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Panko Bread Crumbs and Scallions.
Served with a Side Salad and Garlic toast.
Add Bacon $1.00
Add 6 oz. Grilled Chicken $3.50
Add 6oz. Salmon Fillet $8.99