Mac and cheese in Edwardsville
Edwardsville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Peel Edwardsville
32 South State Route 157, Edwardsville
|Full Buffalo Mac & Cheese*
|$22.00
our classic mac & cheese with wood fired chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina, parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery
|Side Mac & Cheese*
|$8.00
house made macaroni gratin wood fired with fontina cheese
|Full Mac & Cheese*
|$16.00
house made macaroni gratin wood fired with fontina cheese
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire 618
2323 PLUM ST, EDWARDSVILLE
|Mac N Cheese Quart
|$11.99
|Mac N Cheese Pint
|$5.99
|Mac N Cheese Gallon
|$30.99
SALADS
Chappy's
1031 Century Drive, Edwardsville
|Jalapeño Mac & Cheese Bites · 6pc
|$6.00
Locally made by Louisa, these hefty bites provide a smooth mac & cheese ball with a bit of a bite from the jalapeño! Try some today! Served with ranch.
|Mac n Cheese
|$8.00
Kids and adults go crazy for this Cavatappi tossed in freshly melted cheese, sprinkled with the perfect amount of bread crumbs. Add bacon to bring it to the next level.