Soft shell crabs in
El Segundo
/
El Segundo
/
Soft Shell Crabs
El Segundo restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
Jetta Thai - 243 Main St
243 Main St, El Segundo
No reviews yet
Crispy Soft Shell Crab
$13.00
with sweet and sour sauce
More about Jetta Thai - 243 Main St
Japonica - El Segundo
229 Main St, El Segundo
No reviews yet
Soft Shell Crab
$10.99
fried soft shell crab, side of yuzu ponzu
More about Japonica - El Segundo
