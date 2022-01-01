Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Elgin

Elgin restaurants
Elgin restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

GABUTTO BURGER image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

GABUTTO BURGER

2502 Randall Rd, Elgin

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Chicken$9.95
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast on a Bun!
[comes with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions]
More about GABUTTO BURGER
Al's Cafe image

ICE CREAM

Al's Cafe

43 DuPage Ct, Elgin

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki$12.95
Roasted teriyaki marinated chicken breast, topped with melted Muenster cheese & grilled pineapple, served on a toasted deluxe bun with lettuce & mayonnaise. Served with Chips & fresh fruit or substitute fries or salad for chips $1.50
More about Al's Cafe

