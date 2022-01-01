Chimichangas in Ellicott City
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Texas Chimichanga
|$16.95
Texas Chimichanga- Seasoned shredded chicken and ground beef wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Topped with chile con queso. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Chimichanga Pork
|$16.50
Pork Chimichanga- Pork in a green tomatillo salsa wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Chimichanga Shredded Chicken
|$16.50
Chicken Chimichanga- Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga
|$16.95
Crab & Shrimp Chimichanga- A blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers with ranchera sauce. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
|Texas Chimichanga
|$15.95
Texas Chimichanga- Ground beef and seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown, topped with chile con queso. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.