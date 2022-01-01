Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Ellicott City

Go
Ellicott City restaurants
Toast

Ellicott City restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

The All American Steakhouse

8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Fried$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about The All American Steakhouse
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.99
Chopped iceberg with diced avocado, cucumber, tomato, red onion, bacon, sliced hard boiled egg, kalamata olives & cheddar cheese mixed, served with ranch dressing on the side
Cobb Salad$14.99
More about EC Diner

