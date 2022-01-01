Cobb salad in Ellicott City
Ellicott City restaurants that serve cobb salad
The All American Steakhouse
8450 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|*Cobb Chicken Salad - Fried
|$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
|*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled
|$17.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Chopped iceberg with diced avocado, cucumber, tomato, red onion, bacon, sliced hard boiled egg, kalamata olives & cheddar cheese mixed, served with ranch dressing on the side
|Cobb Salad
|$14.99