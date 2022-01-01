Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Ellicott City

Ellicott City restaurants
Ellicott City restaurants that serve fish tacos

La Palapa Grill & Cantina image

 

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

8307 Main St, Ellicott City

Avg 4.6 (1294 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Fish Tacos$16.49
Grilled Fish Tacos GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled fish (tilapia), topped with habanero slaw, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
More about La Palapa Grill & Cantina
EC Diner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

EC Diner

10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.3 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish or Shrimp Tacos$15.99
Three breaded fish or shrimp tacos topped with red cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & our house spicy sauce.
More about EC Diner
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.2 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Tacos$15.95
Grilled Fish Tacos- Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled fish, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle slaw. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
More about Pachanga Cocina Mexicana

