Fish tacos in Ellicott City

La Palapa Grill & Cantina
8307 Main St, Ellicott City
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$16.49
Grilled Fish Tacos GF*- Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled fish (tilapia), topped with habanero slaw, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
EC Diner
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Fish or Shrimp Tacos
|$15.99
Three breaded fish or shrimp tacos topped with red cabbage slaw, pico de gallo & our house spicy sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pachanga Cocina Mexicana
10291 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$15.95
Grilled Fish Tacos- Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled fish, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and chipotle slaw. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.