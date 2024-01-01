Cake in Encino

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Laidrey ENCINO - 17034 Ventura Boulevard

17034 Ventura Boulevard, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF Cinnamon Coffee Cake$5.50
More about Laidrey ENCINO - 17034 Ventura Boulevard
Item pic

 

Milk Jar Cookies Encino - 17237 Ventura Boulevard

17237 Ventura Boulevard, Encino

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
4" Cookie Cake$18.00
Our cookie cakes require 24 hours notice! Our 4" cookie cakes are perfect for celebrating wins big and small!
Please note: we cannot write on our 4" cakes. Please reach out directly if you have questions about ways to customize your cake!
4" Festive Wreath Cake$18.00
Our 4" chocolate chip cookie cake dressed for the season.
More about Milk Jar Cookies Encino - 17237 Ventura Boulevard

