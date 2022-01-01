Englewood bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Englewood
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
5312 DTC Blvd, Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about ViewHouse Centennial
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
ViewHouse Centennial
7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial
|Popular items
|BBQ Bacon Queso Burger
|$15.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
|VH Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
|$17.00
alaskan cod hand-battered in vh beer red ale batter, coleslaw, lemon, fries, house-made malt tartar sauce
|Ballpark Burger
|$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
3580 South Platte River Drive A, Sheridan
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
|Pepperoni
|$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
|Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.