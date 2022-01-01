Englewood bars & lounges you'll love

Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

5312 DTC Blvd, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
ViewHouse Centennial image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

ViewHouse Centennial

7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial

Avg 3.9 (946 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Bacon Queso Burger$15.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
VH Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
alaskan cod hand-battered in vh beer red ale batter, coleslaw, lemon, fries, house-made malt tartar sauce
Ballpark Burger$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
More about ViewHouse Centennial
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

3580 South Platte River Drive A, Sheridan

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quesadilla$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and Pico de Gallo. Griddled to a golden brown and served with sour cream, salsa and fresh guacamole.
Chicken add $1
Steak add $2
Pepperoni$11.95
Slices and slices of pepperoni
Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Felt image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Felt

2421, 101 W Floyd Ave, Englewood

Avg 4.3 (1345 reviews)
Takeout
More about Felt

