Greek salad in Epping
Epping restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Wrap City
Wrap City
1 Brickyard Square, Epping
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Garden salad with kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, creamy Greek dressing
More about DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC
DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC
175 Main Street, Epping
|Greek Salad
|$7.99
More about Popovers At Brickyard Square
Popovers At Brickyard Square
11 Brickyard Sq, Ste 23, Epping
|Sm Greek Salad
|$8.49
Salami, tomato, crumbled feta, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion and romaine; served with our nut-free basil pesto, lemon parsley vinaigrette
|Lg Greek Salad
|$13.99
Salami, tomato, crumbled feta, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion and romaine; served with our nut-free basil pesto, lemon parsley vinaigrette and a large popover