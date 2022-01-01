Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Epping

Epping restaurants
Epping restaurants that serve greek salad

Wrap City

1 Brickyard Square, Epping

Takeout
Greek Salad$8.99
Garden salad with kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, creamy Greek dressing
More about Wrap City
DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC

175 Main Street, Epping

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$7.99
More about DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC
Popovers At Brickyard Square

11 Brickyard Sq, Ste 23, Epping

Takeout
Sm Greek Salad$8.49
Salami, tomato, crumbled feta, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion and romaine; served with our nut-free basil pesto, lemon parsley vinaigrette
Lg Greek Salad$13.99
Salami, tomato, crumbled feta, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion and romaine; served with our nut-free basil pesto, lemon parsley vinaigrette and a large popover
More about Popovers At Brickyard Square

