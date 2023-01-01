Tacos in Epping
Epping restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Oven Epping -
The Oven Epping -
24 Brickyard Square, Epping
|Thick & Cheesy Taco
|$19.50
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
|Small Taco
|$16.50
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime
|Personal Taco
|$13.50
Homemade taco seasoned ground beef, Oven's fire-roasted garlic tomatoes, sliced red onions, salsa sauce base, finished with shredded lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese, crumbled tortilla chips & lime