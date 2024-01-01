Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Epping

Epping restaurants
Epping restaurants that serve quesadillas

Popovers At Brickyard Square image

 

Popovers At Brickyard Square - Epping

11 Brickyard Sq, Ste 23, Epping

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Cajun spiced chicken with bell peppers, red onion and mozzarella cheese in a crispy tortilla; pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.29
Crispy tortilla with mozzarella cheese.
More about Popovers At Brickyard Square - Epping
Item pic

 

Cinco's Cantina Epping

1 Brickyard Square, Suite 9, Epping

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$14.99
Grilled chicken, melted cheese. Served with crema salad.
Quesadilla Camarones$15.99
Shrimp lightly sautéed in our house-made ranchero sauce and stuffed into a classic cheesy quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Quesadilla$15.99
Sautéed peppers and onions and your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or carnitas topped with our Mexican cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
More about Cinco's Cantina Epping

