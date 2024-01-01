Quesadillas in Epping
Epping restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Popovers At Brickyard Square - Epping
Popovers At Brickyard Square - Epping
11 Brickyard Sq, Ste 23, Epping
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Cajun spiced chicken with bell peppers, red onion and mozzarella cheese in a crispy tortilla; pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.29
Crispy tortilla with mozzarella cheese.
More about Cinco's Cantina Epping
Cinco's Cantina Epping
1 Brickyard Square, Suite 9, Epping
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.99
Grilled chicken, melted cheese. Served with crema salad.
|Quesadilla Camarones
|$15.99
Shrimp lightly sautéed in our house-made ranchero sauce and stuffed into a classic cheesy quesadilla. Served with rice and beans.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.99
Sautéed peppers and onions and your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or carnitas topped with our Mexican cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.