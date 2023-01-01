Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Exeter

Exeter restaurants
Toast

Exeter restaurants that serve egg benedict

Steve's Diner image

 

Steve's Diner

100 Portsmouth St., Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$10.99
More about Steve's Diner
Main pic

 

The Big Bean - Exeter

163 Water St, Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$13.00
English muffin topped with grilled ham, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side of home fries.
More about The Big Bean - Exeter

