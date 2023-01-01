Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg benedict in
Exeter
/
Exeter
/
Egg Benedict
Exeter restaurants that serve egg benedict
Steve's Diner
100 Portsmouth St., Exeter
No reviews yet
Eggs Benedict
$10.99
More about Steve's Diner
The Big Bean - Exeter
163 Water St, Exeter
No reviews yet
Eggs Benedict
$13.00
English muffin topped with grilled ham, two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side of home fries.
More about The Big Bean - Exeter
Browse other tasty dishes in Exeter
French Fries
Reuben
Chicken Burritos
Tuna Salad
Cookies
Rice Noodles
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Dumplings
More near Exeter to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Newburyport
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Epping
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Stratham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(63 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(677 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(91 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(706 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(277 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(550 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2284 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(121 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston