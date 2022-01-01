Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve egg rolls

Grilled Pork w/ Egg Roll image

SOUPS • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Bytes

11211 Lee Highway, Fairfax

Avg 4.6 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Pork w/ Egg Roll$12.55
More about Pho Bytes
Item pic

 

PHO BYTES

11211 A-B Lee Highway, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp w/ Egg Roll$15.00
Lemongrass Beef w/ Egg Roll$15.50
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken w/ Egg Roll$14.00
More about PHO BYTES

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Curry

Cake

Noodle Soup

Cowboy Burgers

Greek Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston