Spaghetti and meatballs in Fairfax

More about Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
Ruffino's Spaghetti House - Fairfax
10427 North Street #102, Fairfax
|Ruffino’s Spaghetti meatballs
|$22.00
House braised meatballs with Roma tomato, white wine, garden herbs serve over al dente spaghetti
drizzle with Reggiano parmesan and garlic toasted focaccia.
