Waffles in Fairfax

Fairfax restaurants
Fairfax restaurants that serve waffles

Milk & Honey - Fairfax

9518 Main Street, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN & SWEET POTATO WAFFLES*$23.00
More about Milk & Honey - Fairfax
Choong Man Chicken - Fairfax

9528 Lee Highway, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seasoned Waffled Fries$8.00
More about Choong Man Chicken - Fairfax

