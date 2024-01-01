Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Fairfax
/
Fairfax
/
Waffles
Fairfax restaurants that serve waffles
Milk & Honey - Fairfax
9518 Main Street, Fairfax
No reviews yet
CHICKEN & SWEET POTATO WAFFLES*
$23.00
More about Milk & Honey - Fairfax
Choong Man Chicken - Fairfax
9528 Lee Highway, Fairfax
No reviews yet
Seasoned Waffled Fries
$8.00
More about Choong Man Chicken - Fairfax
Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax
Honey Chicken
Home Fries
Arugula Salad
Garlic Chicken
Eel
Spaghetti
Wonton Soup
Lobsters
Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore
Mosaic
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Old Town Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More near Fairfax to explore
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Vienna
Avg 4.5
(52 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4
(30 restaurants)
Reston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Annandale
No reviews yet
Centreville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(959 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(502 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
California
No reviews yet
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(802 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(578 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(401 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(409 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(185 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(525 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston