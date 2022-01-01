Quesadillas in Fairfax
Fairfax restaurants that serve quesadillas
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crafthouse
11861 Palace Way, Fairfax
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
flour tortilla • green peppers • sautéed onions • cheddar • pepper jack cheese add chicken 3.25 • add steak 4.25
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sophia's Cafe
8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax
|Beef Quesadilla
|$10.45
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax
|Cheese Quesadilla (Kids)
|$8.50
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.50
Served with homemade guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$15.50
Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly
13067 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly
|KID'S CHICKEN QUESADILLA & FRIES
|$7.75
CHICKEN AND CHEESE QUESADILLA. SERVED WITH CRINKLE CUT FRIES
The MacMillan Whisky Room
2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax
|QUESADILLA
|$12.99
Your choice or steak, chicken or shrimp quesadilla served with house-made pico de gallo and a jalapeno crema.
