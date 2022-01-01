Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Fairfax

Go
Fairfax restaurants
Toast

Fairfax restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crafthouse

11861 Palace Way, Fairfax

Avg 4 (707 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.99
flour tortilla • green peppers • sautéed onions • cheddar • pepper jack cheese add chicken 3.25 • add steak 4.25
More about Crafthouse
Sophia's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sophia's Cafe

8260 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Quesadilla$10.45
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
More about Sophia's Cafe
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar image

 

Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar

3903 Fair Ridge Dr, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla (Kids)$8.50
Chicken Quesadilla$12.50
Served with homemade guacamole, pico de Gallo and sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla$15.50
More about Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly

13067 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Chantilly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KID'S CHICKEN QUESADILLA & FRIES$7.75
CHICKEN AND CHEESE QUESADILLA. SERVED WITH CRINKLE CUT FRIES
More about Buffalo Wing Factory - Chantilly
The MacMillan Whisky Room image

 

The MacMillan Whisky Room

2920 District Ave Ste 155, Fairfax

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
QUESADILLA$12.99
Your choice or steak, chicken or shrimp quesadilla served with house-made pico de gallo and a jalapeno crema.
Quesadilla$9.99
Your choice or steak, chicken or shrimp quesadilla served with house-made pico de gallo and a jalapeno crema.
More about The MacMillan Whisky Room
Restaurant banner

 

Urbano Mosaic

2985 District Av #120, Fairfax

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadillas$9.00
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and pico.
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
More about Urbano Mosaic

Browse other tasty dishes in Fairfax

Beef Soup

Cookies

Boneless Wings

Pies

Chili

Tortellini

Garlic Bread

Cheese Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fairfax to explore

Mosaic

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Old Town Fairfax

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Fairfax to explore

Vienna

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Reston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Herndon

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Chantilly

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Centreville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston