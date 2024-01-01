Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve carne asada

CHICKEN

Spin Pollo

6672 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (1932 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$18.99
Carne Asada is our marinated steak dish cooked over our grill. It comes with a bed of fries under the steak, a side of white rice, topped with a sunny side up egg, plantains and our delicious citrus and refreshing onion salad.
Comes with a spicy green sauce.
The steak is cooked medium, but you may request to it to be cooked well done or rare at the special instructions section.
Guapo's

3052 Gate House Plaza, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$30.95
Served with mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, mexican butter, and homemade tortillas on the side.
