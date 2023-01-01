Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve pho

Chick'n Broth - 6757 Wilson Blvd, #17

6757 Wilson Blvd, #17, falls church

Chick'n Broth Pho$13.65
Clear free range chicken broth served w Young Egg , shredded white chicken meat and fresh noodle
Roll Play - RP - Falls Church

944 W Broad Street, Falls Church

Create Your Pho~$12.50
Spicy Oxtail Pho~$17.50
Can you handle Mom's heat?
Uses the highest quality hand-pulled Oxtail meat pulled straight from the bone. (Served with Spicy Oxtail Beef Broth)
Veggie Pho~$12.50
Pho noodles with Tofu slices and garnished with fresh Veggies.
(Served with flavorful Vegetable Broth)
