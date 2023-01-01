Pho in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve pho
More about Chick'n Broth - 6757 Wilson Blvd, #17
Chick'n Broth - 6757 Wilson Blvd, #17
6757 Wilson Blvd, #17, falls church
|Chick'n Broth Pho
|$13.65
Clear free range chicken broth served w Young Egg , shredded white chicken meat and fresh noodle
More about Roll Play - RP - Falls Church
Roll Play - RP - Falls Church
944 W Broad Street, Falls Church
|Create Your Pho~
|$12.50
|Spicy Oxtail Pho~
|$17.50
Can you handle Mom's heat?
Uses the highest quality hand-pulled Oxtail meat pulled straight from the bone. (Served with Spicy Oxtail Beef Broth)
|Veggie Pho~
|$12.50
Pho noodles with Tofu slices and garnished with fresh Veggies.
(Served with flavorful Vegetable Broth)