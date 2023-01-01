Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

 

Sheesh Grill in Mosaic District

8191 Strawberry Lane, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Baklava (3pcs)$5.00
Chocolate flavored baklava topped with pistachio's (3 pieces)
Pistachio Baklava (3pcs)$5.00
Sweet dessert pastry made with layers of filo, chopped walnuts and syrup (3 pieces) (Vegetarian, Vegan)
More about Sheesh Grill in Mosaic District
Item pic

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70009 Falls Church, VA

6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baklava Ice Cream$3.95
Crushed Baklava with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Honey
Baklava$3.95
Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70009 Falls Church, VA
Item pic

CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 3.9 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$4.95
Honey Glaze, Chopped Pistachios, Shredded Phyllo, Honey Drizzle, Cinnamon Sugar
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St image

 

Plaka Grill Falls Church - Falls Church

1216 West Broad St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baklava$5.75
More about Plaka Grill Falls Church - Falls Church

