Baklava in Falls Church
Falls Church restaurants that serve baklava
Sheesh Grill in Mosaic District
8191 Strawberry Lane, Falls Church
|Chocolate Baklava (3pcs)
|$5.00
Chocolate flavored baklava topped with pistachio's (3 pieces)
|Pistachio Baklava (3pcs)
|$5.00
Sweet dessert pastry made with layers of filo, chopped walnuts and syrup (3 pieces) (Vegetarian, Vegan)
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70009 Falls Church, VA
6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church
|Baklava Ice Cream
|$3.95
Crushed Baklava with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Honey
|Baklava
|$3.95
Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup
CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Baklava
|$4.95
Honey Glaze, Chopped Pistachios, Shredded Phyllo, Honey Drizzle, Cinnamon Sugar