Fajitas in Falls Church

SANDWICHES
Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.
102 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church
|Chicken Fajita (Limited-Time Only)
|$12.00
Stir-fried chicken, provolone, fried egg, spring mix, pepper medley, tomato, secret sauce
Guapo's
3052 Gate House Plaza, Falls Church
|Chicken Fajitas
|$22.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
|Steak Fajitas
|$28.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.