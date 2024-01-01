Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Falls Church restaurants that serve fajitas

SANDWICHES

Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.

102 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita (Limited-Time Only)$12.00
Stir-fried chicken, provolone, fried egg, spring mix, pepper medley, tomato, secret sauce
More about Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.
Guapo's

3052 Gate House Plaza, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$22.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
Steak Fajitas$28.95
Served with Mexican rice, a la charra beans, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican butter, and homemade flour tortillas on the side.
More about Guapo's
Taco Rock - Falls Church

1116 west broad street, falls church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas$0.00
Chicken and Steak Fajitas
served with sautéed onions, peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, sour cream, Mexican rice, black beans, and flour tortillas.
More about Taco Rock - Falls Church

