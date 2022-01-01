Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mei fun in Farmingdale

Go
Farmingdale restaurants
Toast

Farmingdale restaurants that serve mei fun

Item pic

 

MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen

1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Singapore Mei Fun Noodles$10.95
(NOT gluten-free, vegetarian) Curry seasoned thin rice noodles with tofu, egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.
Tofu Mei Fun Noodles$9.95
(gluten-free, vegetarian) Thin rice noodles with tofu, egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.
Roast Pork Singapore Mei Fun Noodles$10.95
(NOT gluten-free) Curry seasoned thin rice noodles with roast pork, egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.
More about MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN

300 FULTON STREET, FARMINGDALE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mei Fun-J 米粉 (10 Pack)$25.00
Order by container. 10 packs in a container
Mei Fun - 1 LRC (30 servings)$75.00
[TW - 2 LRC / ThFSa - 3 LRC / Sun - 3 LRC]
More about MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN

Browse other tasty dishes in Farmingdale

Edamame

Chili

Fried Rice

Short Ribs

Cold Sesame Noodles

Wontons

Pancakes

Summer Rolls

Map

More near Farmingdale to explore

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Massapequa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1615 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1355 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston