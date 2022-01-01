Mei fun in Farmingdale
MÓGŪ Modern Chinese Kitchen
1006 Broadhollow Road Space 2A, Building #4, Farmingdale
|Tofu Singapore Mei Fun Noodles
|$10.95
(NOT gluten-free, vegetarian) Curry seasoned thin rice noodles with tofu, egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.
|Tofu Mei Fun Noodles
|$9.95
(gluten-free, vegetarian) Thin rice noodles with tofu, egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.
|Roast Pork Singapore Mei Fun Noodles
|$10.95
(NOT gluten-free) Curry seasoned thin rice noodles with roast pork, egg, green cabbage, carrot, red onion, baby bok choy, and celery.