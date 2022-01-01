Crispy chicken in Florissant
Florissant restaurants that serve crispy chicken
The Rice House #1
8438 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant
|Crispy Chicken Wings (6)
|$9.59
|9. Crispy Chicken Wings (6)
|$10.99
The Rice House #2
2725 N HWY 67, Florrissant
|9. Crispy Chicken Wings (6)
|$12.99
|Crispy Chicken Wings (6)
|$9.59
Mattingly's - Florissant
8108 N Lindbergh Blvd, Florissant
|Half Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
|$6.99
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, black olives, and egg. Topped with crispy chicken strips, garnished with pepperoncinis. Try it buffalo style.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Buff Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
