Caprese salad in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve caprese salad
More about Stromboli Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Stromboli Pizza
801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation
|Mozzarella Caprese Salad
|$12.00
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe
1435 North Park Drive, Weston
|Caprese Salad
|$12.99
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basilic sauce, virgin olive oil and balsamic vinagar
More about Press Gourmet Sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Press Gourmet Sandwiches
6206 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale
|Caprese Salad
|$9.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, and Salt & Pepper on Baby Spinach
More about Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Ferros Pizza and Restaurant
8146 N University Dr, Tamarac
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
More about Lunchroom - North
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lunchroom - North
4520 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale
|Caprese Salad
|$3.00