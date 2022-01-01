Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve caprese salad

Stromboli Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Stromboli Pizza

801 S University, Ste C101, Plantation

Avg 4.5 (1291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Caprese Salad$12.00
Item pic

 

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

1435 North Park Drive, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Salad$12.99
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basilic sauce, virgin olive oil and balsamic vinagar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Press Gourmet Sandwiches

6206 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.8 (469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$9.50
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, and Salt & Pepper on Baby Spinach
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Ferros Pizza and Restaurant

8146 N University Dr, Tamarac

Avg 3.7 (198 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Salad$12.00
Lunchroom - North image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lunchroom - North

4520 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$3.00
Cafe Roma - FTL image

 

Cafe Roma - FTL

1 east Broward blvd suite 108, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Salad$8.25
fresh sliced mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, pesto sauce, balsamic glaze and parmesan cheese.
