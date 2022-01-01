Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sicilian pizza in Fort Lauderdale

Go
Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve sicilian pizza

Banner pic

 

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sicilian Pizza$0.00
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Apollonia - 112 Davie Blvd

112 Davie Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sicilian Square Pizza$14.00
More about Apollonia - 112 Davie Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lauderdale

Steak Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

French Onion Soup

Coleslaw

Cappuccino

Cinnamon Rolls

Flautas

Quiche

Map

More near Fort Lauderdale to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (47 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (897 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston