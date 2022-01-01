Hummus in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve hummus
Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean
2929 CLEBURNE RD, FORT WORTH
|Hummus
|$4.95
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth
1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth
|SNACK HUMMUS
|$7.00
snap peas, baby cucumber,
rainbow carrots & tomatoes
|SMOKY CARROT HUMMUS
|$14.00
snap peas, baby cucumber,
rainbow carrots & tomatoes
Harvest Hall
815 s. Main St, Grapevine
|Shawarma Hummus
|$12.00
Our special hummus topped with meat, carmalized onion, and a Moroccan harissa paste.
PIZZA
Fort Brewery & Pizza
2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth
|Housemade Hummus
|$11.00
Chef Evan's Housemade classic hummus served with warm pita chips, carrots, celery, olive oil drizzle, and carnival cauliflower