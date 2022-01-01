Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate bars in
Frederick
/
Frederick
/
Chocolate Bars
Frederick restaurants that serve chocolate bars
Sage Cakery
3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bar
$3.95
More about Sage Cakery
SANDWICHES
Pumpernickel + Rye
3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick
Avg 4.8
(792 reviews)
KIND BAR w dark chocolate + sea salt
$2.50
More about Pumpernickel + Rye
