Chocolate bars in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve chocolate bars

Sage Cakery

3401 Urbana Pike Suite E2, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bar$3.95
More about Sage Cakery
SANDWICHES

Pumpernickel + Rye

3538 Urbana Pike Suite A, Frederick

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
Takeout
KIND BAR w dark chocolate + sea salt$2.50
More about Pumpernickel + Rye

