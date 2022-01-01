Wedge salad in Frederick
Frederick restaurants that serve wedge salad
Atlantic Grille
3531 John Simmons St. Suite D05, Frederick
|Wedge Salad
|$12.00
A wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce with chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, and diced red onions, served with your choice of dressing.
Brewer's Alley
124 N Market St, FREDERICK
|1/2 Wedge Salad
|$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, smoked bacon & crispy fried onions topped with blue cheese dressing
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
|Entree Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, smoked bacon & crispy fried onions, topped with blue cheese dressing
(GFM/VGM)