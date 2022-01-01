Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Frederick

Frederick restaurants
Frederick restaurants that serve wedge salad

Atlantic Grille

3531 John Simmons St. Suite D05, Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wedge Salad$12.00
A wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce with chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, and diced red onions, served with your choice of dressing.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brewer's Alley

124 N Market St, FREDERICK

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Wedge Salad$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, smoked bacon & crispy fried onions topped with blue cheese dressing
(can be modified to be made gluten free)
Entree Wedge Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions, smoked bacon & crispy fried onions, topped with blue cheese dressing
(GFM/VGM)
